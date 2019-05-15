Williams Field senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Williams Field senior Ruth Nyagaka (Submitted photo)

Williams Field High School senior Ruth Nyagaka is a future University of California-Berkeley student, a National Geographic Expedition alumni and a QuestBridge National College match finalist.

She can now add U.S. Presidential Scholar to the list.

Miss Nyagaka learned this month that she is one of just four students in Arizona to earn the honor and one of 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education students selected this year, according to a press release.

With the honor, she was invited to attend the Scholars’ Class of 2019 event in June in Washington D.C. The itinerary includes a Medallion Ceremony and a Salute to the 2019 U.S. President Scholars performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Miss Nyagaka’s nomination by the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office was sent to the Commission on Presidential Scholars at the U.S. Department of Education last fall. She was named a national finalist after submitting her application this spring.

She was nominated by her school for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in CTE honor based on her leadership, academics and three years as vice president of the Gilbert school’s DECA club. She’s been in Williams Field’s marketing classes all four years of high school, a release states.

“I have been in CTE since my freshman year and have competed at numerous DECA Competitions at the local, state, and international level,” Miss Nyagaka wrote in an e-mail after her nomination.

“I have gained valuable attributes to my character and knowledge, developed in public speaking and problem solving, as well as furthered my leadership through Marketing and DECA at Williams Field High School.”

