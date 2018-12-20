Williams Field senior receives Arizona School Boards Association scholarship
Williams Field senior Ashley Hostetler is congratulated by Higley Governing Board President Kristina Reese and Superintendent Mike Thomason during the 2018 Golden Bell Luncheon during the Arizona School Boards Association conference in mid-December. (Submitted photo)
Williams Field senior Ashley Hostetler was awarded a Jack Peterson Scholarship this month by the Arizona School Boards Association.
The award is given to a high school student who plans to study education, according to a release.
Inspired by her own teachers, Ms. Hostetler plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
She was recently accepted to Northern Arizona University.
