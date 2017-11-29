Young students learn gardening skills through new club at Harmon elementary school

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School, 39315 N. Cortona Drive in San Tan Valley, has received a school garden grant from the Western Growers Foundation in the amount of $1,500 to start a school garden club, a first for the school.
The foundation’s mission is to plant and sustain a fruit and vegetable garden in every willing Arizona and California school, according to its website. Edible school gardens give children the opportunity to learn where their food comes from and the importance of good nutrition.
“Thank you to the Western Growers Foundation for this exciting opportunity,” Harmon Principal Angie Beauchene said.
Students from a variety of grades signed up for the gardening club, which meets Tuesdays and Thursdays after school, Principal Beauchene said during a phone interview.
First-grade teacher Savrina Diaz oversees the club. Assisting her is school aide Sarah McKinney.
The young gardeners will begin creating an edible garden on a plot of land that measures about 20 feet by 30 feet in the middle of the school campus, near the library.
The first plantings will be vegetables, the principal said. Peas, cucumbers and squash are being considered because they are relatively easy to grow, Principal Beauchene said.
Will the student population be able to eat the harvested veggies?
“We haven’t had that conversation yet, but it’s something to consider,” Principal Beauchene said.
Jack W. Harmon Elementary is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District.
