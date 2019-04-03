Your family recipe could be featured on QCUSD school menu

The Queen Creek Unified School District’s child nutrition department is seeking a family recipe to be featured on the school menu for the 2019-20 school year.

The item is to have six ingredients or fewer, not including spices; be kid-friendly; low sodium; reduced fat; whole grain encouraged; ingredients grown or sourced domestically; can be a side, main entree or snack; and the cooking method needs to be fresh or cooked in an oven, according to a flyer with information on criteria for recipes to submit.

Recipes are due by Tuesday, April 30. E-mail recipes to Child Nutrition Director Dustin Walker (dwalker2@qcusd.org) or mail them to 20740 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142.

