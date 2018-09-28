Casteel football players to compete in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Two members of the Casteel High School football team will participate in this year’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl later this year.
Seniors Gunner Cruz and Cameron Brown will play in this game Monday, Dec. 17 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Their nominations were announced in August.
The event will feature top senior football players from across the county. Blue-Grey football was established in 1989, according to the organization’s website, to provide national exposure and a chance for athletes to obtain college scholarships.
So far this season, Cruz has helped the Colts to a 4-2 record. At quarterback, he has completed 127 of his 173 passes for 1,939 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also scored four rushing touchdowns.
Brown roams the field on the other side of the ball where he leads the team in tackles with 34, four of which were for a loss.
The two will play in the East vs. West game. Blue-Grey Football hosts two other games including the North vs. South in Tampa Bay, Fla., and the Blue vs. Grey game in Jacksonville.
