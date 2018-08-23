Higley Unified School District seeks to fill preschool openings

Aug 23rd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Higley families have many options for preschool, including an integrated preschool, highly gifted preschool, Spanish, Mandarin, Brilliant Beginnings and KinderPrep. (Submitted Photo)

The Higley Unified School District still has spots available in its preschool program, which offer a plethora of programs for young children.

The Higley Integrated Preschool Program offers a first-learning experience for children who are typically developing to learn and serve as peers for children who experiencing delays in development, according to a press release.

The two-and-a-half-hour, three-days per week preschool can help young children to ease into the school experience and prepare for success in kindergarten, a release states.

A certified teacher teaches each class, which follows an age-appropriate curriculum. Morning and afternoon classes available. Tuition is $100 per month and more information is available by calling (480) 279-8600.

In addition, the school district offers THINK! Highly Gifted Academy, a program for qualified Kinder Prep students who will enter kindergarten in the 2019-20 school year.

Higley’s THINK! Highly Gifted Academy is a five-day-a-week program. Parents can learn more during one of two THINK! informational meetings at 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at Sossaman Early Childhood Development Center, 18655 E. Jacaranda Blvd.

There is also more information available online at www.husd.org/link.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie