Higley Unified School District seeks to fill preschool openings

The Higley Unified School District still has spots available in its preschool program, which offer a plethora of programs for young children.

The Higley Integrated Preschool Program offers a first-learning experience for children who are typically developing to learn and serve as peers for children who experiencing delays in development, according to a press release.

The two-and-a-half-hour, three-days per week preschool can help young children to ease into the school experience and prepare for success in kindergarten, a release states.

A certified teacher teaches each class, which follows an age-appropriate curriculum. Morning and afternoon classes available. Tuition is $100 per month and more information is available by calling (480) 279-8600.

In addition, the school district offers THINK! Highly Gifted Academy, a program for qualified Kinder Prep students who will enter kindergarten in the 2019-20 school year.

Higley’s THINK! Highly Gifted Academy is a five-day-a-week program. Parents can learn more during one of two THINK! informational meetings at 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at Sossaman Early Childhood Development Center, 18655 E. Jacaranda Blvd.

There is also more information available online at www.husd.org/link.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.