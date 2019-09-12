J.O. Combs Unified School District recognizes 31 ‘legendary teachers’

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a total of 31 educators were recognized as Legendary Teachers at the J.O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

Combs joins districts and municipalities across the country in celebrating Legendary Teacher Day, a heartfelt tribute to teachers who transform their deep content knowledge into life-changing student learning, according to a release

Originally established in Arizona by Dr. Nicholas Clement, an administrator at Northern Arizona University, the program establishes the fourth Thursday in September as National Legendary Teacher Day, reminding everyone to take time to remember a Legendary Teacher in their life and thank them for their impact.

“Here at Combs, we believe every student has had special teachers that made a significant difference in their lives, and we realize the importance of recognizing them for that impact,” Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman said in the release. “We encourage our entire community to join us in this celebration and take the time to contact a Legendary Teacher in your life to express your gratitude for the difference they’ve made.”

The Legendary Teachers were selected by their school principals, and represented various grade levels and disciplines throughout the district. Each was honored by the Governing Board with a certificate of appreciation, as well as a signed copy of Clement’s book, “How to Catch a Swamp Frog.”

The teachers are:

Lisa Allison

Leilani Alger

Mellisa Johnson

Larissa Schultz

Theresa Sneed

Megan Cox

Cyntha Soto

Carrie McClure

Jacqueline d’Estries

Becky Snyder

Amelia Ortiz

Melissa Canton

John Sholtis

Aaron Allen

Trish Murphy

Andrew Raymond

Amanda Webster

Joey Partee

Robert Laliberté

Jaime Calhoun

Thomas Hefele

Josh Salas

Matt Steele

Melissa Nugent

Demi Diquattro

Chris Azanger

Loreen Reaves

Craig Palm

Paul Schreel

Christine Pirtle

Andrew Koishigawa

The 31 who were recognized as Legendary Teachers. (JOCUSD)

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District or their talented teaching staff, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.