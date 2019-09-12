J.O. Combs Unified School District recognizes 31 ‘legendary teachers’

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a total of 31 educators were recognized as Legendary Teachers at the J.O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board meeting.
Combs joins districts and municipalities across the country in celebrating Legendary Teacher Day, a heartfelt tribute to teachers who transform their deep content knowledge into life-changing student learning, according to a release
Originally established in Arizona by Dr. Nicholas Clement, an administrator at Northern Arizona University, the program establishes the fourth Thursday in September as National Legendary Teacher Day, reminding everyone to take time to remember a Legendary Teacher in their life and thank them for their impact.
“Here at Combs, we believe every student has had special teachers that made a significant difference in their lives, and we realize the importance of recognizing them for that impact,” Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman said in the release. “We encourage our entire community to join us in this celebration and take the time to contact a Legendary Teacher in your life to express your gratitude for the difference they’ve made.”
The Legendary Teachers were selected by their school principals, and represented various grade levels and disciplines throughout the district. Each was honored by the Governing Board with a certificate of appreciation, as well as a signed copy of Clement’s book, “How to Catch a Swamp Frog.”
The teachers are:
- Lisa Allison
- Leilani Alger
- Mellisa Johnson
- Larissa Schultz
- Theresa Sneed
- Megan Cox
- Cyntha Soto
- Carrie McClure
- Jacqueline d’Estries
- Becky Snyder
- Amelia Ortiz
- Melissa Canton
- John Sholtis
- Aaron Allen
- Trish Murphy
- Andrew Raymond
- Amanda Webster
- Joey Partee
- Robert Laliberté
- Jaime Calhoun
- Thomas Hefele
- Josh Salas
- Matt Steele
- Melissa Nugent
- Demi Diquattro
- Chris Azanger
- Loreen Reaves
- Craig Palm
- Paul Schreel
- Christine Pirtle
- Andrew Koishigawa
For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District or their talented teaching staff, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.
