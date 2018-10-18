Jennifer Lara receives promotion at Western State Bank in Chandler

Jennifer Lara was recently promoted to universal banker at Western State Bank in Chandler.

An employee of Western since 2014 serving as customer service representative supervisor in Casa Grande, in her new role she will focus on opening customers’ checking or savings accounts, handling various CSR transactions and providing a positive lobby experience for customers, according to a press release.

She will also sell and cross-sell bank products and services and resolve customer service issues in-person, via email or phone, the release added about the Casa Grande native who attended Metropolitan College and Grand Canyon University, Phoenix.

Ms. Lara, who resides in Casa Grande with her two daughters, enjoys volunteering at her youngest daughter’s school, crafting and shopping with her girls on her spare time, the release said.

