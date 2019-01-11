Paula Silides to speak at PEO annual coffee event

Dr. Paula Silides, Philanthropic Educational Organization scholar award winner, will speak at the annual PEO Coffee Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Dr. Silides is the owner and medical Director of Desert Valley Urgent Care in Chandler, according to a press release.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Arizona in 1981. After college, she worked as a critical care nurse for Mesa Lutheran Hospital in Mesa and Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix.

In 1983 she moved to Anchorage, Alaska where she worked first as a critical care nurse, then as a nurse educator through the Department of Education at Humana Hospital.

In 1988, after post graduate studies at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, she returned to the University of Arizona where she graduated Alpha Omega Alpha with a doctorate in medicine.

After graduating from medical school, Dr. Silides completed a four-year internship residency program in emergency medicine at Maricopa Integrated Health System in Phoenix, a release states.

Her first job as an emergency department physician was at Valley Lutheran Hospital in Mesa. She subsequently worked at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa until 2009.

In 2008, Dr. Silides embarked on a new adventure of planning, designing and building her own business, Desert Valley Urgent Care.

Dr. Silides is board certified in emergency medicine and is a professional affiliate of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

She has published articles in the Academic Emergency Medicine Publication regarding Adult Retention in CPR Training, and lectured on High Altitude Medicine and Pediatric Orthopedics in a resident lecture series.

She has served on cardiology, ethics and process improvement and patient satisfaction committees for Banner Health Systems.

Dr. Silides will discuss her life story and how she applied for and used the PEO Scholar Award.

The coffee will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in Lindsay Hall at the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. The cost is $3 and no reservations are required.

PEO is a philanthropic organization of women supporting women’s education. This support is given through scholarships, grants, loans and stewardship of Cottey College to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

PEO members, guests and visiting PEO‘s are invited to attend. PEO Groups B and C will provide coffee, fruit and pastries.

