Phoenix Children’s Hospital to host 5k fundraiser in Phoenix

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is hosting a family-friendly 5k run/walk to raise funds and awareness for the hospital with all proceeds going to the many programs and services the hospital offers.

The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 6 with pre-race activities beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 5k starting an hour later and the kids dash commencing at 8:30 a.m. for children ages 12 and younger, according to a release.

All activities will be at CityScape in downtown Phoenix, 1 E. Washington St. The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children and $15 for registration in the kids dash.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which opened in 1983, provides inpatient, outpatient, trauma and emergency care for children in more than 75 specialties, according to the hospital’s website.

Some of the specialties include the Barrow Neurological Institute, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Heart Center, Orthopedics Center, Trauma Center and Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

