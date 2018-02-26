Queen Creek area roadway restrictions through March 4 include:
- Germann Road, east-bound lane shift at Ellsworth Road and lane shift north-bound on Ellsworth Road at Germann Road for waterline install. Jan. 31-March 2; 24-hour.
- Cloud Road, east- and west-bound lane shift between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer install. Feb. 5-25; 24-hour.
- Ellsworth Road, full closure between Ocotillo Rd and Rittenhouse Road for the QC Block Party. March 3; 4 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Empire Boulevard, east- and west-bound lane shifts across Ellsworth Road intersection to Creekside Lane and south-bound left-turn-lane restriction from Ellsworth Road onto Empire Blvd east-bound for utility crossing. Feb. 12-27; 24-hour
- Sossaman Road, north- and south-bound between Appleby Road and Peartree Lane for water tie-in. Feb. 12-March 2; 24-hour.
- Sierra Park Boulevard, east- and west-bound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and 208th Street for paving. Feb. 19-27; 24-hour.
- Ocotillo Road, east-bound shoulder work between Signal Butte Road and 226th Street for sidewalk and new driveway work. Feb. 26-March 9; 24-hour.
- Rittenhouse Road, west-bound lane shift at 187th Street for bore trench. Feb. 26-March 12; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ocotillo Road, east-bound lane shift at Heritage Loop Road and 209th Way for bore trench. Feb. 26-March 1; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.