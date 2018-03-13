Queen Creek students roll on to national robotics championship

Two Queen Creek elementary school students have won local robotic challenges and have qualified to attend the 2018 VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Ky., April 29-May 1.
Carson Kasper and Ethan Giovanetto, fourth-grade students at Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Eastmark, competed locally with more than 400 competitors and were selected to attend the VEX National Robotics Championships.
The 2018 VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, brings together top robotics teams in the VEX IQ Challenge under one roof to compete with the best teams from around the world, according to a release announcing the local students’ success.
Elementary and middle school are the most formative times in a student’s life, a VEX released stated.
“The best way to instill a lifelong interest in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is to provide a fun, engaging and hands-on opportunity to explore and experience it for themselves,” the release stated.
The Queen Creek winners are working to raise the several thousand dollars they will each need to make the trip. To help, a Go Fund Me site has been set up at www.gofundme.com/vex-world-competition-2018.
