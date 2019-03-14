Queen Creek to host landscape watering workshop

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting a workshop called the ABCs of Landscape Watering: Water-Smart Workshop at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

The event is free for Queen Creek utility customers but advanced registration is required, according to a press release.

This class will teach residents how to properly water the plants and grass in your yard. They will also get hands-on experience by learning how to program a controller in class.

Residents can then take what you learn and apply it to your yard for a healthier-looking and more water efficient landscape, a release states.

