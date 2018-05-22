The Town of Queen Creek celebrates Public Works Week May 20-26

The Town of Queen Creek is celebrating Public Works Week with a theme, “The Power of Public Works,” May 20-26.

This week reminds people of the important, core functions the professionals in the public works field provide on a daily basis, according to a press release, crediting the many functions that fall under the Public Works Department, directed by Troy White.

Many important divisions include streets, environmental services, facility maintenance, the capital improvement program, fleet and municipal grounds, the release noted of the department’s array of services.

From fixing roads and maintaining parks, to ensuring hazardous materials are properly disposed of, “the power” of the town’s Public Works Department often operates in the background, the release said.

For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/PublicWorks.

