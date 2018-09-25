Updated process for Arizona motorists choosing to be organ, tissue donors

Due to an increase in people electing to be organ and tissue donors, the process is updated for Arizona motorists.

According to a press release, since Arizona motorists can choose to be an organ and tissue donor at ServiceArizona.com, the online method coincided with a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of people signing up, based on comparisons from November, 2017 to July, 2018 to the same period the year before.

Since Oct. 31, 2017, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers have used the convenience of renewing a vehicle registration online, which is the most common renewal method that customers can use as an opportunity to become donors, the release stated.

“This was an easy decision for the MVD to make,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards in a prepared statement. “Organ and tissue donations save lives and it’s gratifying that making a simple change to our vehicle registration process has enabled more Arizonans to become donors.”

Previously, the decision to become a donor could only be made through ADOT MVD when a driver was getting a new or updated driver license or ID card, the release said.

Arizona licenses are primarily valid until the customer turns 65, with photo updates every 12 years, limiting chances for customers to make this selection despite vehicle registration renewals for most occurring every one to two years, the release noted.

Now, customers who renew online can click a link to Donate Life Arizona at the completion of the transaction.

For more information: azdot.gov or go to DonateLifeAZ.org

