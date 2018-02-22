Vintage and Champagne event set for Feb. 24 in Queen Creek

Vintage and Champagne, a local community event where people can check out someone’s old to their new, will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 24 at 26211 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.
The event is produced by Leave it to Me Promotions.
More than 30 vendors, plus food trucks and music will be on-site.
The list of vendors includes: MyHappyPalate seasonings, Crowe’s Creations, Wazjar soaps and pickles, Suds a Daisy, Flavors Made Simple, Recycled Art and Jewelry, The Vintage Queen, Isagenix – Heather, LipSense – Taylar, Thirty One Gifts by Tara, Color Street by Michelle, Young Living by Kendall, Gold Canyon by Susan, Origami Owl by Tracy, Limelight by Christy, Rodan + Fields by Shelly, Neals Yard Remedies by Jane, Lula Roe by Lisa, Lilla Rose by Robin, Because of Love Boutique and Girl Scout Cookies.
The list and food trucks and food vendors includes: Taquizas Kabronis, Mexican; Chino’s Grill, Asian Flare; Back in Thyme, organic non-GMO comfort food; and Relish Company, hot dogs.
Leave It to Me Promotions also will present an early St. Patrick’s Day event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4 at the same location at the corner of Power and Watford.
People are invited to wear green. Activities include shopping, kids events, food trucks and music.
The schedule of children’s activities is:
•11 a.m.-12 p.m. Create shamrock headbands or hats
•Noon-1 p.m. Pin the shamrock on the leprechaun
•1-2 p.m. Make a St. Patty’s Day card
•2-3 p.m. Decorate St. Patty’s Day cupcakes
The list of vendors includes: Wazjar, soaps and pickles; Choose the Right Cookware, kitchen; Bosco’s Biscuits, dog treats; Teen Challenge Arizona, kettlecorn; Frios Gourmet Pops, ice Cream Pops; MyHappyPalate, spices; Flavors Made Simple, BBQ sauce, olives and more; G G’s Creations, decor; Lula Roe, Ashley clothing; Young Living by Kendall, wellness; Origami Owl by Sonya, jewelry; Paparazzi by Michelle, jewelry; Love These Want These, jewelry; Lilla Rose by Robin, hair accessories; Avon by Tamara, beauty; LipSense by Angela, beauty; and Color Street by Jeni, beauty.
The list of food trucks and food vendors includes: Mama J’s Cafe, Mexican; Dog on the Run; Back in Thyme; Chino’s Grill; Hot Shots Expresso and Biscuit Freaks.