Carnival Stage at Lost Dutchman Days has entertainment Feb. 23-25

Entertainment at the Event Center during Lost Dutchman Days (there is a $2-per-person charge, with proceeds going to youth charities) is on the Carnival Stage adjacent to the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., just east of Idaho Road and west of State Route 88.
Entertainment Feb. 23-25 includes:
Pete Byam 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23
Pete Byam – who promotes the music of the country legends – performs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 on the Carnival Stage.
2018 marks the 26th year he has been entertaining locals and winter visitors in the Valley of the Sun.
Bella ReUnion 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23
Bella ReUnion performs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, on the Carnival Stage.
After several years apart and living abroad, the boys are all back in Arizona and doing their own things. They are now excited to jam together at Lost Dutchman Days for a reunion show and it should be a hoot. From left are founder Rodney Wayne, Jim Christopherson, Jim Clarke and Jeff Wiggins.
Weezul Brothers 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23
Weezul Brothers entertains 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, on the Carnival Stage.
The Weezul Brothers have been entertaining folks in Arizona since 2005. Their CD “Roadkill” tells it all with their unique rock ‘n’ roll sound and bluesy rifts, and they can even throw in some great country. The band is made up of talented musicians who are able to interact with their guests while on stage.
Rodney Wayne 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 24
Rodney Wayne entertains 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 24, on the Carnival Stage.
Mr. Wayne loves being a part of Lost Dutchman Days. He entertains the crowd with new and old country dance music. He is a crowd pleaser and loves to interact with families and get the.
Donny Grubb Band 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24
The Donny Grubb Band Performs 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, on the Carnival Stage.
This band will rock everyone’s socks off with great guitar picking and smooth vocal abilities of Donny himself, one of Apache Junction’s local favorites.
Ripple Affect 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24
Ripple Affect performs 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, on the Carnival Stage.
The five- to six-piece band aims to please with Southern Rock, Blues and country music.
Cowboy Church Service 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25
Everyone is welcome to attend an old cowboy church service held 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, on the Carnival Stage. Pastor Cheryl Fillmore of the Apache Junction Cowboy Church and the Trinity Band will be bringing the good words of worship and music to the rodeo stage this year.
Way Out West 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25
Way Out West performs 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, on the Carnival Stage.
Way Out West features some of the most talented musicians in Arizona. The audience will be delighted as this band takes them for a ride through a history of fine music from Marty Robbins and alike.
Guilty Pleasures Trio 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25
Guilty Pleasures Trio performs Sunday, Feb. 25, on the Carnival Stage.
This trio aims to please. The trio of Pat and Kirsten Rouse and Rodney Wayne specializes in Classic Rock and Country – newer and older.