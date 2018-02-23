Evie Clair concert Feb. 24 in Queen Creek to raise funds for ALA fine arts program

“America’s Got Talent” season 12 finalist Evie Clair will perform a fundraising concert Saturday, Feb. 24, at American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School, 850 W. Combs Road in Queen Creek.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased for $10 at evieclair.eventbrite.com.
The Florence native will be signing autographs after the concert.
Silent auction items will be available for bidding before the concert. All proceeds will benefit American Leadership Academy Fine Arts programs.
“We are so honored to host Evie Clair at our campus,” said Raleigh Jones, assistant director at ALA Ironwood High School. “Evie is an inspiration and a role model to our students, and we are so grateful she is sharing her beautiful talent with our community.”
Ms. Clair received national attention while competing on “America’s Got Talent” when she dedicated performances to her father who was battling cancer.
“I am looking forward to performing at ALA Ironwood to help support their fine arts departments and meet some of my biggest fans,” Ms. Clair said in the release.