‘Feastival’ shifts location at Queen Creek Library starting Dec. 1

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, the Queen Creek Feastival is moving to the south side of the parking lot at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
The site is next to its previous location along Ellsworth Loop Road and Victoria Lane.
The Feastival is held at the library 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays. Admission is free.
The new site will provide plenty of room for its 15-30 food trucks and handmade/homemade boutique vendors as well as live entertainment, Feastival owner Casey Stechnij said during a phone interview
The shift was necessary to allow the town of Queen Creek to use the previous site for other purposes, Mr. Stechnij said.
The Queen Creek Feastival will remain at its new location for about six months, he said.
The list of vendors rotates weekly. The following food trucks are scheduled to participate in the Dec. 1 Queen Creek Feastival, according to the event website, http://www.azfeastivals.com/events/, as of Nov. 29:
- Bayou Bistro
- Bites Donuts
- CarH’s Kitchen
- Chinoz Grill
- Different Smokes BBQ
- Fiiz Drinks
- Fogota Mexican Grill
- Grubstak Mobile
- Hot SOS Mexican Food
- Kettle Heroes
- Kono Pizza **new truck alert**
- Luau Hut
- Mediterranean Majik **new truck alert**
- Mr. Wonderful’s Chicken and Waffles
- Queso Good
- Ranchers Smokehouse
- Sublime Cheesesteaks **debut night**
- Thai Saap
- Tots n Tots of Burgers
- Waffle Crush
As a bonus on Dec. 1, attendees can enjoy the A Great Northern A’Fair carnival that is in town Nov. 30-Dec. 2 as part of the annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade, which takes place Dec. 2 in the Town Center. The carnival also is being set up adjacent to the library.
For more information, visit http://www.azfeastivals.com/.