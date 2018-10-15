Free ‘Emi Sunshine and the Rain’ concert Oct. 17 at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Emi Sunshine. (Jeff Fasano Photography)

Emi Sunshine and the Rain are to perform a free concert at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

The Americana and Gospel group’s band members are Emi Sunshine, lead vocals and ukulele; Randall Hamilton, bass; Bobby Hill, drums; and Johnathon Letner, mandolin, according to bandsintown.com.

The Queen Creek PAC is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. The phone number is 480-987-7469 and the website is qcpac.com.

The ukulele of choice for Ms. Sunshine is a solid-mahogany scallop tenor. She started playing ukulele when she was little more than 6 years old, according to a release.

“Now four albums later, over 150 concerts last year and including standing ovations 14 times on the Grand Ole Opry, at the Ryman, Branson’s Andy William’s Moon River Theater, Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace, packing venues and festivals all over the country wherever she goes,” according to the release.

“Emi is just now starting on full-size guitars. For eight years it has been Emi playing a ukulele that has allowed her to accomplish all the musical things she has done,” according to the release.

For more information on Emi Sunshine, go to theemisunshine.com or facebook.com/emisunshinemusic.

