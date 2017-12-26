Free Shuffle Concert gives audience a say in which selections will be performed

You choose. They play.
And admission is free when they perform Jan. 20 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center as part of the venue’s Free Art Series.
The Shuffle Concert is a unique concept in which the audience is invited to actively participate in the selection of works to be performed by choosing from a menu of over 30 works derived from 15 different styles, with works ranging from solos and duos, to trios, quartets, quintets and sextets.
Genres vary from classical, baroque and romantic to jazz, Latin and Broadway. The result is a highly engaged audience and a high energy performance, according to the website. Each performance is different.
Musicians comprising the Shuffle Concert are graduates of such schools as Juilliard, New England Conservatory, Oberlin, Manhattan School of Music and Bard College.
They have all individually won numerous prizes and have performed extensively as soloists and collaborative musicians throughout the world, according to the Shuffle Concert website.
The idea for such diverse musical offerings came from Shuffle’s artistic director and pianist, Eliran Avni. Mr. Avni was exercising on the elliptical machine at the gym.
His MP3 player jumped from a Pretenders song to the first movement of Prokofiev’s “Fifth Symphony,” nearly causing him to lose his balance, and the concept to “shuffle” the music was born.
Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, is offering the public the free concert to start off the new year.
The Shuffle Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m..
Tickets may be obtained by phone only by calling the box office at 480-987-7469.
The Free Art Series also includes:
•Utah Shakespeare performs “The Tempest,” 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23: In one of William Shakespeare’s most magical works, a mighty storm is conjured by a powerful sorcerer in a plot to reveal his usurping brother’s lowly nature and redeem the rightful king.
•”A HOPpin’ Great Easter Movie” (with an Easter surprise), 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31: For children ages 3 and older, this free family movie event celebrates all the fun and magic of the holiday with a hilarious twist. Participants will also receive a special Easter surprise.
Since opening in October of 2003, the award-winning, 777-seat Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 2,500 events and has seen more than one million patrons pass through its doors.
For more information about the venue and its 2018 series, visit its website at qcpac.com.
