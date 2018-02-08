Legendary Sisters of Soul to be performed Feb. 9 at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Friday shows celebrate music in wide range of genres
Tickets are on sale for the second half of the 2017-18 season of entertainment at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The next two Friday night concerts will celebrate a wide range of music — from soulful selections made famous by Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin, to the songs of Ed Sheeran, Frank Sinatra and Broadway.
They are:
•Friday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., Legendary Sisters of Soul: From gospel to Motown, enjoy the pop hits of such vocal icons as Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston performed by a talented trio of singers.
Legendary Sisters of Soul features a high-energy performance and a live band that will bring out the soul of the audience.
•Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., BYU Young Ambassadors: BYU Young Ambassadors celebrates the love of home with the group’s new musical revue, “Welcome Home.”
A melodic kaleidoscope of family fun, the production delivers dynamic choreography and a lineup of international hits and popular Broadway show tunes, including songs from Ed Sheeran, the Beach Boys, Rascal Flatts, Frank Sinatra, “Hamilton,” “Footloose” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
Since opening in October of 2003, the award-winning, 777-seat Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 2,500 events and has seen more than one million patrons pass through its doors.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call 480-987-7469.