Model trains make a stop Dec. 28-Jan. 6 at Red Mountain Library in Mesa

Let your imagination ride the rails at a free model train exhibit Dec. 28-Jan. 6 at the Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road in Mesa.

The exhibit, presented by Grand Canyon State Model Railroaders, has more than 750 square feet of HO track and model towns.

The HO trains are about 4 inches long, which are like the size of Lionel and Thomas the Tank Engine trains.

The exhibit will be open during the following dates and times:

  • 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday, Dec. 29.
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 30.
  • 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
  • 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.  Wednesday, Jan. 3.
  • 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.  Thursday, Jan. 4.
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday, Jan. 5.
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Model train operators will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org.

