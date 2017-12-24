Music legends, emerging stars to perform at County Thunder

The line-up for Country Thunder includes some of today’s top county/western stars as well as up-and-comers.

Veteran duo Big & Rich; Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Cole Swindell will be joined by emerging superstars Brett Young and Michael Ray; the legendary Tracy Lawrence and red-hot, up-and-comer Lindsay Ell at Country Thunder Arizona, which will take place April 5-8 in Florence.

Tickets are on sale to see country western superstar Luke Bryan and other music superstars at this year’s Country Thunder in Florence. (Special to the Independent)

Also scheduled to perform are Texas singer-songwriter Cody Johnson; classic country showman Neal McCoy; country-rock Troubadour (and Willie offspring), Lukas Nelson; ‘90s hit-maker Bryan White and Missouri newcomer Michael Tyler, who was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know in 2017.

Four-day passes are available for three payments of $53. EZ-Pay interest-free payment plans are available for orders over $99, according to the event website: www.countrythunder.com/az.

Reserved seating, camping, glamping and all the extras are also available. Visit countrythunder.com to purchase tickets or order by phone at 1-866-388-0007.

