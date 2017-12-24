Music legends, emerging stars to perform at County Thunder

The line-up for Country Thunder includes some of today’s top county/western stars as well as up-and-comers.
Veteran duo Big & Rich; Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Cole Swindell will be joined by emerging superstars Brett Young and Michael Ray; the legendary Tracy Lawrence and red-hot, up-and-comer Lindsay Ell at Country Thunder Arizona, which will take place April 5-8 in Florence.
Also scheduled to perform are Texas singer-songwriter Cody Johnson; classic country showman Neal McCoy; country-rock Troubadour (and Willie offspring), Lukas Nelson; ‘90s hit-maker Bryan White and Missouri newcomer Michael Tyler, who was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know in 2017.
Four-day passes are available for three payments of $53. EZ-Pay interest-free payment plans are available for orders over $99, according to the event website: www.countrythunder.com/az.
Reserved seating, camping, glamping and all the extras are also available. Visit countrythunder.com to purchase tickets or order by phone at 1-866-388-0007.