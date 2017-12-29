Nearly 40 actors cast in musical ‘Sister Act’ coming to Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for “Sister Act,” the stage version of the 1992 movie musical of the same name that starred Whoopi Goldberg.
“Sister Act” will be performed Friday-Monday, Jan. 26-29, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
This feel-good musical comedy smash will leave audiences jumping to their feet. This musical is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, according to press information. “Sister Act” will give audiences a reason to rejoice.
The cast is listed as role/actor. They are:
- Deloris Van Cartier: Ayanna Le Andre
- Mother Superior: Tina Reynolds
- Mary Robert: Danica Hill
- Mary Patrick: Brittany Thomas
- Mary Lazarus: Rebecca Caffall
- Monsignor O’Hara: David Love
- Mary Martin of Tours: Valeen Nielson
- Mary Theresa: Beth Benning
- Michelle/Nun: Janna Hanson
- Tina/Nun: Ashlie Singleton
- Brandy/Nun: Lydia Atknison
- Shondra/Nun: Macie Mann
- Curtis: Ben McClellan
- Eddie: Tyler Morgan
- TJ: Tucker Abney
- Joey: Deddrick Harris
- Pablo: Steve Morgan
- Ernie/Frank: Robin Benning
- Cop: Michael Schwartz
- Cab Driver/bar queen: Jason Abney
- Waitress/Nun: Amy Bowen
- Candy/Nun: Lori Carter
- Cherry/Nun: Eden Siegler
- Newscaster/Nun: Myranda Tanquary
- Nuns: Michele Brabender, Billie Bright, Joie Christensen, Sylvia Gledhill, Carol Graham, Dee Hostetler, Krystall Lawlor, Jennifer Nelson, Amber Nichols, Alison Ortega, Bobby Jean Owensby, Angela Porter, Cedar Shirley, Denise Wilson and Macy Wood.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27; and 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29.
Tickets cost $20, $22.50 and $25. To order tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.