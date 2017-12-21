Public invited to pop-up holiday sing-along Dec. 22 in Queen Creek

All ages and vocal abilities are welcome to sing, then stay for a movie
Love to sing Christmas carols? So does Robin Benning. That’s why the Queen Creek man organized a pop-up holiday sing-along for this Friday night and he is inviting the public to attend.
The sing-along will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
Activities include an ugly sweater contest and the showing of a holiday-themed movie after the sing-along.
Admission is free.
All ages and vocal abilities are welcome, Mr. Benning said.
“This is not a professional singing group, there will not be practices, just friendly folk coming together to enjoy each other and making music together. And it’s free,” Mr. Benning posted on his Facebook page.
Mr. Benning had hoped to present a community sing-along version of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” an oratorio Smithsonian Magazine called “a fixture of the Christmas season.”
The choral work is best known for its “Hallelujah Chorus.”
However, that idea was scrapped due to copyright issues, Mr. Benning said during a phone interview.
But that hasn’t discouraged the music man from pursuing his dream in 2018.
“The goal has always been to have a community gathering to sing Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ It’s something we talked about in our circle of friends,” he said, adding that he had heard some community members had organized annual grassroots “Messiah” performances in years past.
“We got a late start this year, but we’re going to try again for next year. It’s my dream.”
For more information about other shows coming to the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, visit qcpac.com.
