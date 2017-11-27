Queen Creek Performing Arts Center holds $15 ticket sale for Cyber Monday

Buy tickets today — Cyber Monday — for $15 for shows coming this season to the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
See any one of the shows in QCPAC’s Centerstage Series for $15 each. This sales price is only valid from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.
Purchase tickets online at QCPAC.com and enter the promo code: CYBERMONDAY.
Eight shows will be performed as part of this season’s Centerstage Series. They include: Jimmy Travis-One Man, One Guitar, Jan. 13; Legendary Sisters of Soul, Feb. 9; a salute to Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, Feb. 24; and Ted Vigil as John Denver, March 10.
For a full list, visit QCPAC.com.
For more information, visit the QCPAC website or call the box office at 480-987-SHOW;
Since opening in October of 2003, the award-winning Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 2,500 events and has seen more than one million patrons pass through its doors. They come from not only all across Arizona, but from California to as far away as Canada.
The center presents Broadway-quality theater, plays and entertaining musical acts in a 777-seat theater.