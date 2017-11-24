Queen Creek Performing Arts Center offering special pricing Nov. 24 only on upcoming concert tickets

See two shows for the $22 by purchasing tickets today, Nov. 24, for designated performances coming in February to the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The shows are:
•Legendary Sisters of Soul, Friday, Feb. 9: From Gospel to Motown, enjoy the pop hits of such vocal icons as Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and many more. Legendary Sisters of Soul features a high-energy performance and a live band that will bring out your soul. Regular ticket prices are $20, $22.50 and $25.
•BYU Young Ambassadors, Friday, Feb. 16: BYU Young Ambassadors celebrates the love of home with the group’s new musical revue, Welcome Home. A melodic kaleidoscope of family fun, Welcome Home delivers dynamic choreography and a lineup of international hits and popular Broadway show tunes. See these talented performers offer a fresh view of America’s culture and ways of life. Regular ticket prices are $20, $22.50 and $25.
Sales are only valid from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.
Purchase your tickets online at QCPAC.com and enter the promo code: BLACKFRIDAY.
For more information visit QCPAC.com or call 480-987-7469.
BYU Young Ambassadors and Legendary Sisters of Soul are part of Queen Creek Performing Arts Center’s 2017-18 Centerstage Series. Check out the complete 14th season schedule online at QCPAC.com.
Since opening in October of 2003, the award-winning Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 2,500 events and has seen more than one million patrons pass through its doors. They come from not only all across Arizona, but from California to as far away as Canada.
The center presents Broadway-quality theater, plays and entertaining musical acts in a 777-seat theater.