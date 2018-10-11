Queen Creek pets encouraged to enter Halloween costume contest

What do you call a goat in a hat, a horse with wings and a dog in goggles? Ready for Queen Creek’s pet costume contest at Trunk or Treat.

Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership, Trunk or Treat offers fun for the entire family, even four-legged friends.

Taking place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center, attendees can enjoy the pet costume contest, open to all animals.

Pet owners are encouraged to get creative, according to a press release. Sponsored by Queen Creek 4-H and Friends of Horseshoe Park, prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place in the following categories: horse, canine and critter.

Registration will be available onsite. Check-in will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Costume display and judging begins at 7 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 8 p.m. All pets in the contest must be listed on a completed entry form and individuals under the age of 10 must have an adult or guardian as a lead line; judging decisions are final.

Participants are reminded the contest will take place at an event with large crowds, loud noises and other animals.

Providing a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun, Trunk or Treat will continue to offer event favorites with multiple Trunk or Treat streets, carnival games, Dino Discovery Zone, escape rooms, nerf battle zone and entertainment.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Recreation Coordinator for Special Events, Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

For additional information about the town visit QueenCreek.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.