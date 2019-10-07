Queen Creek Trunk or Treat to include pet costume contest

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique opportunity for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, and will be held 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 19. (Town of Queen Creek)

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting a pet costume contest as part of its Oct. 19 Trunk or Treat event.

The event will run from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center. The pet costume contest is open to all animals, according to a press release.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place in the horse, canine and critter categories.

Registration will be available onsite. Check-in will take place from 5–6:45 p.m. Costume display and judging begins at 7 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 8 p.m.

All pets in the contest must be listed on a completed entry form and individuals under the age of 10 must have an adult or guardian as a lead line; judging decisions are final.

Participants are reminded the contest will take place at an event with large crowds, loud noises and other animals.

Trunk or Treat will continue to offer features with multiple Trunk or Treat streets, carnival games, escape rooms, nerf battle zone and entertainment.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.