Queen Creek will be ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Dec. 2 for annual holiday event

The 35th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade returns Saturday, Dec. 2, to downtown Queen Creek.
This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. The parade and festival are hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
About 15,000 people attended the festival, parade and Christmas tree lighting last year.
The festival will take place noon-7 p.m. near the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Activities include food and craft vendors, live local entertainment and photos with Santa Claus. Topping off the evening’s events will be the lighting of the town’s 18-foot tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
In addition, the A Great Northern A’Fair carnival will return Nov. 30-Dec. 2 to the festival site near the library. Wristbands for unlimited rides may be purchased online through 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at a discounted price of $20 by visiting queencreekparade.org.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. It will start at Serrano’s Mexican Food, 22701 S. Ellsworth Road, and continue north on Ellsworth, ending just past the library.
For more information, visit the event website at queencreekparade.org or call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.