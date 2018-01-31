Registration under way for theater camps at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center is offering a variety of camps designed to instruct aspiring actors ages 5-12 about the theater both onstage and behind the scenes.
Camp is offered 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on designated dates at the center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. The camp schedule in general coincides with spring and summer breaks from local school districts.
There will be spots for general campers and spots for advanced campers. An audition process is required.
Registration is under way for the following camps:
•March 12-16, Bring Back the ‘80s: This camp is a blast from the past as youths visit music and shows set in the 1980s, such as “Footloose,” “Flashdance” and “The Wedding Singer.” Bring your big hair and leg warmers for this totally awesome period in time. Cost: $135.
•March 19-23, Musical Madness Camp: Broadway is in the air with songs from Broadway favorites “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “Mary Poppins” and more. In this camp show, Broadway is holding open auditions for the next big star. Campers will see who can sing their way to the top. Cost: $135.
•June 11-15, Summer Celebration Camp: School’s out for summer, and it’s a time for celebration. With excerpts from “High School Musical,” “Camp Rock” and the “Teen Beach” movie, this camp will be fun, fun, fun with singing and dancing all the way. Cost: $135.
Each camper must bring his or her lunch. The QCPAC will provide snacks.
Each camp is limited, so sign up early. Registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Once registered, campers should fill out the camp registration form available on the performing arts center website at https://qcpac.com/Camp%20Registration%20Form.pdf.
Campers must then either bring the form to camp or e-mail it to Melissa Wood at mwood2@qcusd.org.
For more information, visit the QCPAC website at qcpac.com or call 480-987-7469.