San Tan Artists Guild holiday market today at Queen Creek Olive Mill

Members of the San Tan Artists Guild will hold a holiday art market today, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road in Queen Creek.
Admission is free.
The public is invited to stop by and shop for holiday gifts, dine alfresco, listen to live music and enjoy a relaxing Sunday with family and friends before the holiday rush.
No outside food and beverages may be brought in. Pets will be allowed on leashes outside.
The San Tan Artists Guild is a group of talented artists creating their work in a variety of mediums, according to the group’s website.
Its mission to promote all mediums of art and provide its artists with an association that opens many avenues for them to advance their skills, exhibit and sell their art and grow as an artist.
Membership meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek Campus, 23908 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek.
Enter at the main front entrance.
Social time begins at 6 p.m. It is followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.santanartistsguild.com.