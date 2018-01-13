Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual heritage celebration returns Jan. 13-14

Yellowbird Indian Dancers featured at museum’s biggest event of the year
The biggest event of the year takes place in mid-January at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Superstition Mountain Heritage Days and Apacheland Reunion is the weekend of Jan. 13-14.
Each year, this spectacular two-day shindig celebrates the history, lore and culture of the Superstition Mountains and central Arizona, including the story of Jacob Waltz, the Dutchman, and his lost gold mine.
Admission is $5 per person, with youngsters 10 and under admitted free.
The featured performers during the two-day event are the world-famous Yellowbird Indian Dancers, award-winning superstars of Native American dance.
The Yellow Bird Indian Dancers include the talented Native American Duncan family from Mesa. The group travels around the world as ambassadors of America sharing the music, dance and lore of the Native American culture with viewers.
At this event they will be performing a repertoire of authentic dances, from both the Southwest and Midwest native cultures. These dances and the narrative and music that accompany them are both colorful and educational.
Performances will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.
The Apacheland Movie Ranch laid its claim to being “the Western Movie Capital of the World” in 1959 when it opened with a single row of three-sided roofless small buildings on a site just off U.S. Highway 60 on Kings Ranch Road in what is known today as Gold Canyon.
By the end of 1960, developers of Superstition Mountain Enterprises had constructed both sides of its Old West main street and turned the site into a full-blown movie set.
More than 17 television series, 29 full-length feature films and hundreds of commercials were filmed there.
For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the museum.