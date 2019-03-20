Third Annual Climb Fest set for Queen Creek Canyon

Scottsdale-based rock climbing gym AZ on the Rocks is teaming up with REI Outdoor School to host the Third Annual ClimbFest in April in Queen Creek Canyon.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Registration is encouraged, according to a press release.

ClimbFest will kick-off at Oat Flat Campground, where the experts from REI and AZ on the Rocks will introduce participants to some of central Arizona’s best climbing spots.

A variety of climbing courses will be available at the event, which REI Outdoor School instructors will lead, and top rope climbs of various levels will be set up throughout the event.

The $29 registration fee includes all the equipment will needed: harness, shoes, helmet and chalk. Participants are welcome to bring their own shoes and harness, a release states.

The fee also includes a pre and post yoga session — which AZ On The Rocks will lead — coffee and lunch, shuttle service, swag bags, vendor shops and demos and raffle prizes. Water and sunscreen will be provided as well.

All the money raised from the day will benefit Central AZ Bolt Replacement Program.

