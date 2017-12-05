Volunteer dressage riders sought for gala horse show in Queen Creek

The producers of the Gala of the Royal Horses equestrian event coming Dec. 15 to Queen Creek are seeking three adult volunteer dressage riders to perform in the show.
Rene and Barbara Gasser have been visiting the town since mid-November in preparation for the show that will start at 7 p.m. at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
The Gala of The Royal Horses is created, produced and led by Mr. Gasser, a world-renowned riding master who with the experiences of seven generations has recreated an event such as those seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.
The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and bullfighters and this performance will celebrate the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
For the last 10 years, the Gassers have been touring both in Australia and abroad with their various productions, which include Gala of the Royal Horses, Lipizzaners with the Stars, Equestra and El Caballo Blanco.
The couple’s children — daughter Katharina, known as Gigi, 19, and son, Sidney, 17 — will join their father and other cast members in the Horseshoe Park arena.
The Gassers are seeking three adult volunteer dressage riders to participate in the show. They will be needed to ride Lipizzaner, Friesian and Andalusian horses, Mrs. Gasser said during an interview.
Dressage is a French term meaning “training.” Its purpose is to develop the horse’s natural athletic ability and willingness to work making him calm, supple and attentive to his rider, according to the U.S. Dressage Federation website.
To show her gratitude, Mrs. Gasser said she can offer the volunteers riding lessons or show tickets in exchange for their participation in the show.
The volunteer position could turn into a paid gig as Mrs. Gasser is also looking for dressage riders to perform in the touring show after the holidays, she said.
Dressage riders can obtain more information by calling Mrs. Gasser at 321-402-1472.
The family practices for the Queen Creek show almost daily between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. at Horseshoe Park. The public is invited to stop by and watch, Mrs. Gasser said.
Tickets for the Dec. 15 Gala of the Royal Horses show cost $35 for VIP (which includes a meet-and-greet event with the trainers, riders and horses), $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $15 for children up to age 12.
To purchase tickets in Queen Creek, visit Dos Cowgirls Horse Tack and Western Store, 18530 E. San Tan Blvd. Suite 113.
The store’s phone number is 480-516-1260.
Dos Cowgirls is closed on Wednesdays, according to its Facebook page.
To purchase tickets online, visit https://monumentalevents.com/.
For more information, go to http://www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com/ or call 352-208-2244.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.