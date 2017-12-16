Scenic Florence: Glossy snake

Photographer Steven Alexander came across this glossy snake while he was driving through Florence.
“The snake was soaking up the heat from the road and I moved it to safety so as to avoid danger from oncoming traffic,” he said in his e-mail.
The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos.
Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
To view other Scenic photos, visit our Galleries page.