Scenic photo: Garden butterfly

“I saw this while working in my garden and thought the butterfly was beautiful, so I took this picture,” local photographer Aramis Reyes said.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.