Scenic photo: Sunset view from Hunt Highway

A sunset view from Hunt Highway by local photographer Logan Gilbert, a student at San Tan Foothills High School.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.