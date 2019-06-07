Scenic Queen Creek: Blanket of green at San Tan Mountains

(Maile Alday)

“With all the rain we’ve had, the desert has had a blanket of green everywhere. All vegetation have grown. Taken at the base of the San Tan Mountains, north side,” Queen Creek photographer Maile Alday said in an e-mail.

