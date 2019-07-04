Scenic Queen Creek: Coyote running on Applebee Road sidewalk

(Lance Call, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“This coyote was running down the sidewalk on Applebee Road after crossing Sossaman Road heading towards the Manzel Carter Oasis Park. This was one of four that were hunting in the Sossaman farm’s alfalfa field,” Queen Creek photographer Lance Call said in an e-mail.

