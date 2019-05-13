Scenic Queen Creek: Goldmine Trail

“Saturday morning hike to the top of the Goldmine Trail which is located off Wagon Wheel Road and Empire. A beautiful view of the valley,” Queen Creek photographer Maile Alday said.
The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.
Do not use a filter on submitted photos.
Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.