The breakfast club: Desert Tortoises chow down at Queen Creek park

Aug 15th, 2018 · by · Comments:


Desert Tortoises devoured their tasty breakfast, with no utensils or table manners, in front of a small crowd at San Tan Mountain Regional Park on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The two Desert Tortoises, Santana and Shelly were featured in a weekend class. The park ranger discussed what the tortoises like to eat, their unique personality traits and their quirky behaviors.

Following the breakfast, the class headed inside for a presentation that goes further into the world of desert tortoises, how they survive and how local residents can keep them safe.

The San Tan Mountain Regional Park is at 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie