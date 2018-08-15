The breakfast club: Desert Tortoises chow down at Queen Creek park

Desert Tortoises devoured their tasty breakfast, with no utensils or table manners, in front of a small crowd at San Tan Mountain Regional Park on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The two Desert Tortoises, Santana and Shelly were featured in a weekend class. The park ranger discussed what the tortoises like to eat, their unique personality traits and their quirky behaviors.

Following the breakfast, the class headed inside for a presentation that goes further into the world of desert tortoises, how they survive and how local residents can keep them safe.

The San Tan Mountain Regional Park is at 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.

