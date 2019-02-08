About Care’s 12th annual charity golf tournament needs sponsors, participants, donations

Feb 8th, 2019 · by · Comments:

About Care volunteer Karen and her child took a senior to her weekly grocery store visit. They were looking to “adopt” a grandmother to be part of their family for holidays and weekly grocery visits. (Submitted photo)

The 12th annual charity golf tournament for the 501(c)3 nonprofit About Care will be held on Saturday, May 19, at Superstition Springs Golf Club in Mesa.

About Care’s Chair Nancy Norman and CEO Ann Marie McArthur at a past golf tournament. (Submitted photo)

About Care is seeking tournament sponsors, participants and donations for an auction and raffle.

“Support of this event will directly impact our less-fortunate neighbors. The majority of our clients are economically disadvantaged elderly women who need help with transportation to medical appointments,” according to a release.

“About Care delivers caring, compassionate support services to the homebound elderly and disabled in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek such as transportation to medical appointments, shopping/errands, friendly visits and respite care at no cost,” the release states.

The golf tournament is About Care’s major fundraising event. A foursome is $400 and an individual is $110.  Breakfast and Lunch are included.

Go to aboutcare.org or call Ann Marie McArthur at 480-802-2331.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie