About Care’s 12th annual charity golf tournament needs sponsors, participants, donations

The 12th annual charity golf tournament for the 501(c)3 nonprofit About Care will be held on Saturday, May 19, at Superstition Springs Golf Club in Mesa.

About Care is seeking tournament sponsors, participants and donations for an auction and raffle.

“Support of this event will directly impact our less-fortunate neighbors. The majority of our clients are economically disadvantaged elderly women who need help with transportation to medical appointments,” according to a release.

“About Care delivers caring, compassionate support services to the homebound elderly and disabled in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek such as transportation to medical appointments, shopping/errands, friendly visits and respite care at no cost,” the release states.

The golf tournament is About Care’s major fundraising event. A foursome is $400 and an individual is $110. Breakfast and Lunch are included.

Go to aboutcare.org or call Ann Marie McArthur at 480-802-2331.

