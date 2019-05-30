Above-ground water features at Queen Creek splash pad The Queen Creek splash pad offers an array of water features, and has shade structures and tables. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) The Queen Creek splash pad in Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May-August. It is also open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. September-October and March-April, and closed November-February. The 4,000-square-foot water attraction features various above-ground water features. Splash pad rules Splash pad rules, according to queencreek.org, include: Keep all animals outside the fenced splash pad area (except service animals).

An adult must accompany children under 12; no child is to be left unattended.

Individuals engaging in running, horseplay, profane language or unsafe/disruptive behavior will be asked to leave the splash pad play area.

The splash pad is treated, recirculated water. Please do not drink.

Infants and toddlers must wear a swim diaper.

Food, drinks or gum are not permitted on the splash pad itself.

The splash pad area is designated as a tobacco-free zone.

Proper attire must be worn at all times. Street shoes are prohibited. Sandals, flip flops or appropriate deck wear is recommended.

The shade structures and seating are to be shared when not reserved. For more information on reserving a shade structure, call Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department at 480-358-3700.

