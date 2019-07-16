Airman Makenna Daniel graduates from U.S. Air Force basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Makenna R. Daniel

U.S. Air Force Airman Makenna R. Daniel, a 2017 graduate of Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

She is the daughter of Michael S. and Aerin G. Daniel of San Tan Valley and and wife of Tristan M. Walsh of Fairfield, California.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a release.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.