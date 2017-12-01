ALA Queen Creek teachers receive $5,000 Fiesta Bowl grant

Two teachers from American Leadership Academy’s Queen Creek campus were selected to each receive a $5,000 grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program.
The teachers were notified by e-mail on Monday, Nov. 27.
More than 4,200 teachers from nearly 120 cities across the state of Arizona applied, and two of ALA’s teachers’ wishes were of the 100 randomly selected.
Amy Doll, a special education teacher at ALA Queen Creek High School, 23908 S. Hawes Road, will receive $5,000 in support of ordering necessary computer lab equipment.
The latter includes smart boards and Chromebooks for the special education programs to help with writing and typing papers.
“Receiving this money will make a world of difference for my class,” Ms. Doll said. “Having Chromebooks in my classroom for them to use will allow them to type their papers and improve upon their writing, spelling and conventions. On top of that, we can use this technology to work on their goals and work to improve their skills.”
Chloe Beazer, a high school geometry teacher at ALA Queen Creek, will use her $5,000 to buy a classroom set of graphing calculators.
“I am excited that students will have access to college materials before entering college, setting them up for better success,” Ms. Beazer said.
Our teachers will be honored on Dec. 26, at the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on field at halftime with fellow Wishes for Teachers recipients.
