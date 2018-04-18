Arizona Women’s Partnership announces 2018 grant recipients

The Arizona Women’s Partnership, an all-volunteer philanthropic 501 (c)3 nonprofit that provides grants to grassroots charities that assist under-served women and children at-risk in Arizona, is pleased to announce its 2018 grant recipients.
Now in its 16th year, the Arizona Women’s Partnership has recently awarded a total of $33,000 in grants to the following:
- About Care for the Elderly — provides services to the underserved elderly in the East Valley;
- Alice’s Place — provides counseling and shelter for victims of domestic violence in Winslow;
- Arizona South Asians for Safe Families — provides culturally sensitive support services to victims of domestic violence in the Phoenix metro area;
- Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children & Adults — provides shelter and counseling for sexually-abused girls at Natalie’s House;
- Constructing Circles of Peace — provides domestic violence counseling services in Nogales;
- Desert Sounds Performing Arts — provides musical instruments & instruction for low income children in Chandler;
- Furnishing Dignity — provides household items to the needy in the metro Phoenix area;
- Grand Canyon Music Festival — provides opportunities for Native American youth in music composition and performance in northern Arizona;
- H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center — provides domestic violence and family counseling services in Lake Havasu City;
- Kids in Focus — provides photography programs and mentoring to at risk youth in Phoenix; Rim Country Literacy – provides literacy and ESL classes and books for children and adults in Payson;
- Southwest Valley Literacy Association — provides English language/adult reading programs in west Phoenix;
- Stepping Up for Seniors —- provides services for the disadvantaged elderly in metro Phoenix;
- Welcome to America Project — provides household furnishings to refugee families in the Phoenix Metro area;
- Yavapai CASA for Kids – provides services and clothing for abused, abandoned, neglected children in Prescott; and
- Y.E.S. for Navajo Youth- Dine’Bike’yah in Teec Nos Pos — provides leadership programs for youth on the Navajo Nation.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.