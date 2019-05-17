Athlete Shirley Lauren receives Central College softball honors

Queen Creek resident Shirley Lauren was among the players honored as the Central College softball team announced its postseason awards.

The junior received her first varsity letter. Her 2019 pitching stats were: 0-0, 3.62 ERA, 9.2 innings, 14 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 5 BB, according to a release.

The Dutch received its record 30th NCAA Division III tournament berth, finishing third in the Pella, Iowa, Regional May 10-12.

Central finished with a 27-10 mark and captured the American Rivers Conference championship as well as the league tournament title, according to the release.

It was Central’s 13th conference crown, all under NFCA Hall of Fame coach George Wares, the winningest coach in Division III history with a 1,052-394-3 record over 35 seasons with four NCAA championships. He, associate head coach Alicia O’Brien and their assistants were named the conference coaching staff of the year.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.