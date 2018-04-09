Aurora Behavioral Health System presents Suicide: The Ripple Effect film

Arizona ranks 12th in the country for number of deaths by suicide, which is the first leading cause of death among youth ages 10-14 and second leading cause of future generation ages 15-34. In 2017, 1,276 lives were lost to suicide. (Submitted photo)

Aurora Behavioral Health System will present a special screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect at 5 p.m., April 11 at Tempe Marketplace 16 located 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway.

A panel discussion will follow the screening of the film that chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, according to a press release.

A fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness will also be held.

Since then Mr. Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive, while becoming the world’s most prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate.

The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and highlights people using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive, the release added.

Aurora Behavioral Health System is Arizona’s largest freestanding psychiatric hospital system dedicated to the wellness of individuals, their families and the community through prevention, intervention and treatment through inpatient and outpatient services.

Since the hospital also addresses issues like suicide by providing life-saving mental health and substance use treatment to adults and adolescents, impacted by mental health or substance use challenges, this screening is held to reduce the stigma with mental health so people can find hope needed to bring awareness to the issue.

Leading suicide prevention advocates and experts on the panel include:

  • Emma Wheatly: An Arizona State University graduate student who will share a personal experience
  • Dawn Hunter: A Survivor of suicide loss and Aurora Behavioral Health Community Liaison
  • Stacey Gerson: Lead Intake Counselor for Aurora Behavioral Health East
  • Ted Huntington: ICAN- Pastor and Prevention Specialist

To “pre-order” tickets or view the trailer, visit the screening page at https://gathr.us/screening/22715.

Go to: AuroraArizona.com

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

